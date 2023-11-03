Akon Threatens Defamation Lawsuit Following Suge Knight’s “Disgusting” Rape Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Locked Up” artist says he hasn’t had any sort of communication with the former Death Row Records executive and accuses him of using a years-old soundbite for the podcast without his consent.

Akon has doubled down on his response to the rape allegations that Suge Knight accused him of on the inaugural episode of his new podcast series with threats of a lawsuit.

According to a TMZ report published Thursday (November 2), Akon vehemently denied Knights’s allegations that he raped an underage girl in his studio. Even though Kon issued a rebuttal shortly after Knight made the claim on his Collect Calls podcast on October 24, he has once again fired back to maintain his innocence.

Suge finally speaks about Akon. Weather Suge is lying or not Im glad we get to hear his side of things. Suge don’t hold back. #Akon #Hiphop #SugeKnight pic.twitter.com/QQ5zet6xMa — Keith Frank (@KeithFrank31) October 28, 2023

The Senegal native has since responded, saying, “I need to make it very clear that I absolutely deny these outrageous false and disgusting claims Suge Knight made on his podcast about me.”

Akon also clarified he hasn’t had any sort of communication with Knight whatsoever and claims the former Death Row Records executive used a years-old soundbite for the podcast without his consent.

“I’ve never called, received or had any contact with Suge Knight since he has been incarcerated,” Akon said in part. “My voice you heard on his podcast was as a soundbite previously recorded from an interview I did with DJ Vlad three years ago regarding Suge Knight in 2009.”

Akon went on to add that he’d “never been a guest on Suge Knight’s podcast,” while also stating that he plans to uplift Knight in prayer while mobilizing his legal counsel to subpoena him.

“It’s unfortunate that I have to defend myself from these lies and I will be involving my legal team in filing a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Knight, my prayers for him will still continue,” he said.

Even though Akon claims he hasn’t had any contact with Knight since he was incarcerated, they’ve certainly had multiple run-ins throughout the years. Knight reportedly levied legal action against a member of Akon’s team in 2009 after the individual purportedly knocked him out.

Check out the full podcast episode below.