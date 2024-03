The veteran R&B singer has a son with Diddy’s ex Kim Porter, who died in 2018.

Al B. Sure made an appearance at the Equal Justice Now Awards on Friday (March 29) in L.A., where the veteran R&B singer was promoting his equal access to healthcare initiative alongside Ben Crump. During the event, Al B. Sure, who fathered a child with Diddy’s ex Kim Porter, seemed to take a jab at the Bad Boy Records mogul’s recent legal woes and suggest his 2022 coma was somehow connected to Diddy.

Al says he has a biopic on the way and promised people would finally learn how he ended up in that condition.

“We’re going to produced the Al. B Sure story,” he says in a clip floating around online. “So hold on to your britches ’cause you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really going to need to call Homeland Security.” Of course, Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were just raided by Homeland Security in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

Al B. Sure Seems to Allude to Diddy Regarding Coma pic.twitter.com/kVibTUr0bK — Raphæl de la Ghetto (@ilovesmick) March 30, 2024

Diddy was sued by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Manhattan federal court last November, which caused a cascade of controversy for the rapper/executive. All the chatter dredged up a claim Al B. Sure made in 2020 nearly two years after Porter died from lobar pneumonia.

As he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, “I just found this footage from the morning I learned of @LadyKP’s aka #KimPorters murder and how it ripped the soul from my physical body. I was on my way to film the pre show packages for the #BETAwards with @tishacampbellmartin & @tichinaarnold when I receive a call from PR icon #QueenieDonaldson asking me if I was ok and did I hear the news.

“I had no clue. I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of a sudden over neumonía. That’s some b########. Really? This is where I get in trouble. We just celebrated our son @Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy’s mutual exchange at the theater. I’m going to leave it here.”

Al B. Sure never explained what led him to that conclusion, but the court of public opinion had its own theories. As someone tweeted, “But when Al B sure was saying something happened to Kim porter nobody wanted to listen then he got sick suddenly… y’all should’ve listened…. They rekindled before she passed.”

Shortly after the federal raids on Diddy’s home, Al B. Sure issued an Instagram invitation to the son he shares with Porter, Quincy Brown. He wrote: “LettertoMySon. Come Home. The [door] is wide open. You’re safe here son! Love you. Popz, Your Biological.”