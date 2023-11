All the chatter has dredged up a claim Al B. Sure made in 2020, nearly two years after the mother of his son Quincy died from lobar pneumonia.

Diddy was sued by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday (November 16) and the former couple settled less than 24 hours later. The bombshell allegations and swift resolution has been the talk of social media since the news initially broke. Diddy has left a series of women in his wake—from Jennifer Lopez and Cassie Ventura to Kim Porter and stylists Misa Hylton. Some relationships were more significant than others and at least two of them produced children.

All the chatter has dredged up a claim Porter’s ex and father of her son Quincy, Al B. Sure, made in 2020, nearly two years after Porter died from lobar pneumonia. As he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, “The morning of the @soultrainawards @BET pre production @jessecollinsent #AlBeez around the [world] I just found this footage from the morning I learned of @LadyKP’s aka #KimPorters murder and how it ripped the soul from my physical body. I was on my way to film the pre show packages for the #BETAwards with @tishacampbellmartin & @tichinaarnold when I receive a call from PR icon #QueenieDonaldson asking me if I was ok and did I hear the news.

“I had no clue. I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of a sudden over neumonía. That’s some b########. Really? This is where I get in trouble. We just celebrated our son @Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy’s mutual exchange at the theater. I’m going to leave it here.”

Al B. Sure never explained what led him to that conclusion, but the court of public opinion has its theories. As someone tweeted, “But when Al B sure was saying something happened to Kim porter nobody wanted to listen then he got sick suddenly… y’all should’ve listened…. They rekindled before she passed.”

But when Al B sure was saying something happened to Kim porter nobody wanted to listen then he got sick suddenly… y’all should’ve listened…. They rekindled before she passed pic.twitter.com/aWFBRpgDdQ — nawt ash (@plsashno) November 16, 2023

Another pointed out, “Kim Porter was writing a tell all book then magically died and computer misplaced, Al B sure got violently sick after blaming her death on Diddy and then Kid Cudi’s car got blown up for dating Cassie when they broke up but y’all saying ‘why is she just now speaking up.'”

Yet another added, “Al B. Sure was saying it and then he mysteriously had a stroke.”

Al B. Sure was saying it and then he mysteriously had a stroke… https://t.co/G8ItwstaRT pic.twitter.com/idkto9lXiz — bunny sanders (@astoldbybunny) November 16, 2023

I remember hearing Kim was supposed to release a book and peeping the Al B Sure situation then seeing this interview… pic.twitter.com/nAxU4mNGiN — GorgeousDreamer (@DrianneBelleza) November 17, 2023

Kim Porter went into cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home in November 2018 after battling pneumonia. The coroner later confirmed Porter had succumbed to lobar pneumonia, an inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs. During Porter’s private funeral in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, Diddy said, “God broke the mold when he made Kim. There was truly no other woman like her.”

In a joint statement, Diddy and Porter’s families added, “Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn’t a person she met [whose] soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better.”

Not long after Al. B Sure made the allegation, Diddy returned to Instagram to post about Porter. He wrote: “Cherish what you have. Love on them. Kiss on them. Hug on them. Spoil them. Listen to them. Because tomorrow is not promised.”

Ventura’s lawsuit painted a drastically different portrait of Diddy, accusing him of rape, physical abuse, forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes and blowing up Kid Cudi’s car after he learned they were dating. Now people are wondering if Al. B Sure was on to something all along. As for Al B. Sure, his health journey has been incredibly rough. On Friday (November 17), he reflected on the horrors he faced in 2022 in a somewhat cryptic Instagram post.

“I don’t know where to start, or if you’re truly ready to hear from me yet,” he wrote. “You’ve witnessed only a small portion of my journey. My faith has been shaken but never shook; and my humble spirit of discernment has taught me the definition of what ‘sacrifice in silence’ truly means. Just know that We forgive you but never to forget. Including all who assisted along the way.”