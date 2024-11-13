Al B. Sure Implies Son Quincy Brown “Turned Into Weapon Against Him” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Al B. Sure is speaking out, claiming his biological son, Quincy Brown, is being used as a weapon against him.

On Tuesday (November 12), Al B. Sure shared an Instagram post referencing his situation with Quincy.

The post read: “Nothing breaks a dad more than seeing his love for his kids turned into a weapon against him.”

He added a facepalm emoji to the post alongside “#FreQuincy.”

Earlier this year, Al B. Sure claimed Quincy was a “victim” of Stockholm Syndrome.

In September, Quincy opened up about his relationship with his biological father, revealing he views Al B. Sure as more of a friend than a father.

“We cool now. I just talked to him a couple days ago. He was congratulating me on the album,” Quincy explained during an appearance on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. “But this isn’t – I think we got a cool relationship. He tends to try and do the dad thing a lot but it’s like, that’s not really where we’re at in life. We homies more than anything. We’re like, ‘Let’s go do something.’”

He added, “And I feel like that’s kind of where we’re getting at now, actually knowing that we’re two grown men. We can talk about anything and everything. It’s not about anything else.”

Meanwhile, Quincy recently shared a vlog showing off his luxury lifestyle, including footage of luxury family vacations. However, social media users called him out, criticizing his “tone-deaf” attempt at “damage control” and urged him to read the room.