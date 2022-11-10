Alicia Keys Hired To Sing At Takeoff’s Funeral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Alicia Keys has been announced as the latest performer who will pay tribute to late Migos member Takeoff during his public funeral.

As the world prepares to say goodbye to Migos founding member Takeoff on Friday, November 11th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, more names are being added to the star-studded homegoing service for the slain rapper.

Another name released is R&B and pop singer Alicia Keys, according to TMZ.

The New York was one of the celebrities who took to social media to mourn the “Versace” chart-topper when he died earlier this month.

On her Twitter, she wrote, “This is too much…. It’s like every day RIP Takeoff. 🙏🏽🕊️🙏🏽 Sending light to your family and loved ones We are losing too many too soon!!”

Justin Bieber will also perform during the service.

According to AllHipHop.com, Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was murdered at the age of 28 years old. The artist was the fatal victim of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. local time at the 810 Billiards & Bowling location in Houston, TX.

Takeoff and Quavo recently dropped their collaborative album Only Built for Infinity Links on October 7th.

Prior to that release, the Migos trio with Offset put out three installments of the Culture album series.

Additionally, Takeoff presented his debut studio LP, The Last Rocket in 2018. Two years earlier, Migos scored a #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the 4x-Platinum hit “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

His death was a huge loss and evidence of the outlandish gun violence in American culture.

Tickets are sold out for his memorial.