Almighty Jay Announces He’s No Longer Signed To Atlantic Records

The Texan drops the new music video for his “No Label” single.

Jay “Almighty Jay” Bradley is apparently now out of the major label system. The Texas-raised rapper took to social media to announce he is out of his deal with Atlantic Records.

“Thank you @atlanticrecords for everything. As of July 19, 2021, I [officially] became a 100% INDEPENDENT ARTIST!! TIME FOR ME TO BE MY OWN BOSS & STAND ON BUSINESS AS A CEO.🖤@n2lrecordsllc #N2LRecords,” wrote Almighty Jay in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Almighty Jay (formerly YBN Almighty Jay) also dropped a new single titled “No Label” on Wednesday. The 21-year-old former YBN crew member released a music video for the track as well.

#AlmightyJay is officially an independent artist & is out of his deal with Atlantic Records. 👀 pic.twitter.com/khqZQU6oA4 — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 21, 2021

Over the last several months, Almighty Jay publicly complained about his record contract situation. In March, he called ART@WAR label head James McMillan a “fraud” who forced young talent to sign “janky deals.”

A week later, Almighty Jay claimed his contractual association with Atlantic was tainted. The Battling My Spirit mixtape creator tweeted, “Didn’t have a choice when I signed… N#### signed my rights away to Atlantic Records behind my back.”

Fellow Young Boss N##### affiliate YBN Nahmir put the blame on the collective splitting up on an “old n#### in the background.” There was speculation that Nahmir was referring to James McMillan, the executive who supposedly brokered the deal between the YBN rappers and Atlantic Records.