Amapiano Controversy: Swae Lee’s Teaser Triggers Twitter War Between South Africans and Nigerians

Swae Lee had South African and Nigerian Twitter users heated after revealing he has a new Amapiano song on the way.
On Tuesday (July 11), the “Sunflower” hitmaker tried to drum up some excitement from his fans about his upcoming track. “Wait till y’all hear Swae Lee on Amapiano,” Swae Lee wrote. However, he added the Nigeria flag emoji, leaving many fans convinced Swae misrepresented the genre that originated in South Africa.
“Amapiano belongs to south Africans fam,” one user replied. “This is the second international artiste making this mistake. Give the right people their props.”
“I didn’t say it belonged to anyone,” Swae Lee replied before adding, “I’m Nigerian that’s why I put it.”
He also credited South Africans for creating Amapiano and attempted to clarify his previous tweet. “I never said anyone created it in that tweet just said I got amapiano vibes otw and they sound Raw,” he added. “y’all got that one.”
However, his comments also sparked a dispute between fans from both nations debating whether non-South African artists can call their music Amapiano.
In a video response, Swae Lee claimed he didn’t intend to “start division” among the diaspora. He also said he was introduced to Amapiano by Nigerians and gave a nod to his Nigerian heritage.
“That actually just opened my eyes to a whole other problem that we have. What’s up with the division? We need to come together and empower each other,’ he added before saying he’s got some Amapiano “bangers” on the way.
“Bigs up to the South Africans for creating this beautiful s###,” he declared in a follow-up tweet.
Check out Swae Lee’s other comments and some of the reactions from Nigeria and South African Twitter users below.