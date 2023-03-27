Amazon Music To Live Stream J. Cole’s 2023 Dreamville Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Dreamville Festival will take place April 1-2 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The J. Cole-presented event will exclusively stream live on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel in partnership with the streamer’s Rotation brand.

Dreamville Festival organizers tapped R&B superstar Usher as the Saturday headliner. “In The Morning” collaborators J. Cole and Drake serve as co-headliners for the closing night on Sunday.

Nigerian singer/songwriter Burna Boy is scheduled as a second stage closer on April 2. This year’s Dreamville Festival lineup also includes other acts like Lil Durk, City Girls, Summer Walker, GloRilla, and Key Glock.

In addition, Dreamville Records signees Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute will perform at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park over the weekend. Rob Markman, Gia Peppers, and Wayno return as the hosts for the official Amazon Music live stream.

“Dreamville Festival has made itself one of the biggest Hip Hop moments of the year, and after last year’s incredible performances, we at Rotation knew we needed to stream the festival for fans around the world a second year running,” said Tim Hinshaw, head of Hip-Hop and R&B for Amazon Music.

Hinshaw continues, “This year’s lineup is unparalleled, with icons like Usher, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, GloRilla, all coming together during one weekend. And J. Cole sharing the stage with Drake is one of those historic Hip Hop moments that people will talk about for decades to come. Rotation is honored to bring this iconic collaboration to as many fans as possible.”

Dreamville executive and Festival president, Adam Roy, added, “Great to be back with our Amazon Music family as they help us broadcast this year’s Dreamville Festival to millions of fans worldwide.” The Dreamville Records label started in 2007. The Dreamville Festival launched in 2018.