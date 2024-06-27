Amber Rose Blasts “Brainwashed” Critics; Denies Being Paid To Support Donald Trump 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose continues to Champion Donald Trump despite her record against him, insisting she was “ill-informed” in branding him a “predator.”

Amber Rose is clapping back and doubling down on her support for convicted felon and former President Donald Trump after critics dredged up an old tweet of her calling the former president a sexual predator.

On Wednesday (June 26), social media users shared Rose’s old posts after she stepped out in full MAGA gear with Forgiato Blow, the self-proclaimed Mayor of Magaville.

What State Are You Voting Trump From 2024? The Mayor & Amber Rose Want To Know! pic.twitter.com/hXcdbgPImO — Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) June 25, 2024

Rose’s critics pointed out she was singing a different tune about Trump a few years ago and suggested she switched up for money.

“Mann f### the fact that he’s old and f### the fact that he was on TV,” she wrote about Trump back in 2018. “He is a sexual predator just like Trump and Harvey! (I hope they get their day as well).”

Furthermore Rose said Trump should be held accountable over his infamous quote about “grabbing” women “by the p####.”

However, Amber Rose is laughing off the backlash, insisting she was “misinformed” when she called Trump a predator and denying being paid to support him.

“Lmaooo no one caressss that s### is old AF,” she wrote on Thursday morning (June 27). “I was just as ill informed and brainwashed as you all are in these comments. I didn’t and don’t get paid for s###…. Yall Love to jump to conclusions. I’m just happy to be on the right side of history.”

Amber Rose Still Supports Donald Trump, Despite Felony Convictions

This wasn’t the first time social users packed up Amber Rose for defending Trump. Despite the backlash, Amber Rose continues to champion him, even after he was convicted of 34 felonies.

“Still voting for Donald Trump,” she told TMZ, adding that his conviction “helps him more. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they want to vote for him more than ever.”