Amber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Using “Derogatory Labels” To Refer To Women  

Amber Rose and Murda Mook got into a heated debate over women in the industry on the latest episode of Drink Champs.

The model and influencer joined legendary battle rappers Murda Mook and Loaded Lux on a special edition of the series aired on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

However, the conversation turned into a dispute after Murda Mook shared his thoughts on women with “no talent” getting famous. After he dropped a few bars, Amber Rose was quick to challenge him.

“Chicks getting booked for $2,000 ’cuz they posted nudes stylin’,” Murda Mook rapped. “Think about it, having no talent that’s the new talent/I saw a b#### on red carpet, I said ‘Tell me what you do’/She said, ‘I’m pretty, I pierced my c###, my t######, my belly button too/I twerk for the ‘gram, my videos get a hella buncha views/That’s very f#####’ cool but tell me what you do.”

He continued: “It’s disgusting/Hoes winnin’ be the image they pumpin’/B###### gettin’ famous off famous n##### they f#####’/But it’s the n#### fault they gettin’ caught, end of discussion/You can’t blame the hoes, at the end of the day, them b###### is hustlin’”

Once he finished rapping, Amber Rose questioned Murda Mook, asking what his problem is. “Nothing. I ain’’t have a problem with none of that s###. I just report the news,” Mook replied before adding, “It’s just what I see. If you think about it, right. It’s a talent in itself though. If having no talent is a talent, now you’re talented. You talented at not being talented.”

Amber Rose asked where the blame for that lies, “Is it the girl’s problem or is it the consumer?”

She continued, “As far as let’s say like me, Kim Kardashian, Jada, Ari. Like it should never be a conversation amongst men because it’s like you have to then blame the consumer, right? Because these girls, us, are like known as not having talent but we make a lot of money.”

“It’s always respect,” Amber Rose explained to Murda Mook, “I just feel like when it comes to men, and it’s like ‘hoes’ and all that, right. Like y’all stick y’all dick in everything but then you call us hoes for the consumer loving us.”

“N##### still calling chicks hoes?” Mook asked before Amber replied, “Yeah, you just did. You just did in your freestyle.”

Amber continued, “Do you believe that girls that are on and popping, or if they’re f###### somebody and they get on, are they hoes? Those are derogatory labels, right? Think of like a White man calling you the N-word right? As people of color, we feel some type of way but when it comes to men and women, a lot of men don’t feel some type of way about the derogatory labels that are put on women, especially Black women or women of color.”

Check out a clip of the animated discussion below, and watch the episode at the end of the page.