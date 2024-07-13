Amber Rose Feels “Protected” By Donald Trump As Conservatives Question Her RNC Gig

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose was recruited to speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention after she endorsed Donald Trump.

Amber Rose explained her support of Donald Trump after getting invited to speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Rose appeared on the former president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s show The Right View to defend endorsing the convicted felon.

“Donald Trump is the epitome of an alpha male, right?” Rose said. “He’s there to protect, provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are in a good economy, protecting us. I feel protected by Donald Trump. That’s why I wanted to come out and publicly endorse him because I just feel safe.”

Rose unmasked herself as a Trump supporter in May. Critics called the SlutWalk organizer a hypocrite and questioned if Trump’s campaign paid her. She denied receiving any payment.

“I was just as ill-informed and brainwashed as you all are in these comments,” she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t and don’t get paid for s###…. Y’all love to jump to conclusions. I’m just happy to be on the right side of history.”

OnlyFans creator Amber Rose, who will speak at the RNC, explains why she’s supporting Trump: “For me, Trump is the epitome of an Alpha Male. He’s there to protect, provide .. I feel protected by Trump. I feel safe.” pic.twitter.com/PneQKzy54I — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 12, 2024

Anti-Trump conservatives were outraged by Republicans inviting Rose to the RNC. Republicans Against Trump and The Lincoln Project called out the RNC on social media.

“George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, Liz Cheney, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis weren’t invited to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week,” Republicans Against Trump wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “But no worries. Rapper and model Amber Rose will give a speech.”

The Lincoln Project added, “Fake elector delegates. Sponsored by Project 2025. Amber Rose and Kyle Rittenhouse as speakers. This is what the Republican Party has become.”

Trump will officially accept his nomination as the Republican candidate for president at the RNC. The convention will be held in Milwaukee on July 15-18. Rose will be one of the many speakers at the event.