Amber Rose Slammed After She Agrees To RNC Speaking Gig: “She Looks Like Trump’s Type”

Amber Rose, who endorsed Donald Trump for president, will be one of the speakers at the 2024 Republic National Convention.

Amber Rose secured an invite to the 2024 Republican National Convention due to her MAGA turn. According to CNN, Rose will be one of the speakers at the convention.

Rose unexpectedly endorsed Donald Trump in May. She posted a photo of herself posing with Trump and his wife on Instagram.

“Trump 2024,” she wrote in the caption.

Rose faced backlash for supporting Trump. Fans called her a hypocrite. Years ago, Rose said Trump was a sexual predator. Rose claimed she was “ill-informed” and “brainwashed” when confronted with her past statements.

“Y’all think Biden cares about Black ppl???” she commented on Instagram. “Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first. Y’all want biological men in women’s sports. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

Rose was accused of transphobia. The polarizing personality insisted she remained an LGBTQ+ ally despite backing Trump.

“For all the LGBTQ+ people that think after decades of allyship I would ever hate you! Stop believing the propaganda,” she wrote on social media. “They are brainwashing you. Start having bigger conversations instead of staying on one side of the fence.”

She continued, “Start having bigger conversations instead of staying on one side of the fence. Ur blind over there. I literally grew up in the Philly/NYC ballroom scene. Most of my favorite people in the world are gay and trans. People that truly know me know that! Please do your research and stop just making decisions based off what other people think. Be a free thinker.”

The 2024 RNC will be held in Milwaukee on July 15-18. Trump will formally accept his nomination as the Republican candidate for president at the event.

She looks like Trump's type. — Conservative, Independent. (@IndieRight) July 8, 2024

Is she trying to get back with Kanye? — Joseph Michael (@RegalMill388) July 8, 2024

I guess this is what @marcorubio meant when he said the Republican Party platform should “reflect our nominee.” — Jenna Ellis (@realJennaEllis) July 8, 2024

I’m betting the RNC had a tough time choosing between her and the Hawk Tuah girl. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 8, 2024

LOL. Yeah, Amber Rose is such a paragon of virtue. — Island Girl – 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) July 8, 2024

Oh, for gods sake. Is this officially the bread & circuses portion of the timeframe? — Jason (@JasonWilsonFL) July 8, 2024

About what? Bad tattoos? OMG. — The tweet goes on🌻 (@Bettie003) July 8, 2024

Evangelicals love it. — Jodi Andrea ₿ (@Jodiannoyed) July 8, 2024

Amber Rose, RNC Convention DEI Speaker — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) July 8, 2024