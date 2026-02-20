Anderson .Paak Explains How COVID Birthed Silk Sonic

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

During a lively appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Anderson .Paak shared some vibes and laughs about teaming up with Bruno Mars to form Silk Sonic. Anderson .Paak’s journey with Bruno began on tour back in 2016.

“I opened up for Bruno in like 2016,” said Anderson. “He took me on tour. The biggest tour I ever been on, me and my band.”

Fast forward to quarantine days, and the musical magic started brewing again. “During quarantine, he hit me up. He’s like, ‘What you doing? Come in the studio.'”

Their creative spark ignited on a memorable occasion.

“I think one of our first sessions we had was on my birthday. This is my birthday week now, actually. I’m an Aquarius,” he added. With no better plans, Anderson dove headfirst into the studio sessions.

“He told me to come in the studio. I wasn’t doing nothing else. So, we got in the studio. We started working on stuff.”

This newfound collab had everything but a name.

“The next day, he’s like, ‘All right, we’re going to start a group. This is the name of the group. We going to be wearing bell bottoms. Come on. We hanging out every day.'”

And just like that, Silk Sonic was born, smooth as air and ready to funk.

The duo amassed heaps of recognition, leading Anderson to flaunt his nine Grammy awards, with 15 nominations to boot. Who would have thought this Grammy-winning phenom once aspired to be “the third member of Kriss Kross”?

Despite the hype, Bruno Mars and Anderson chose to withdraw Silk Sonic from Grammy consideration.

It’s a wild wave they’re riding, and Anderson .Paak seems to have a blast at every turn.