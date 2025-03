Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The neo-soul singer and nine other band members were involved in a fatal car accident, leading to her death on March 1.

Angie Stone‘s family has announced funeral details following the neo-soul singer’s accidental death on March 1. The event stretches over two days and includes two celebrations of life and a public viewing.

On Friday (March 14), family, friends are fans are invited to the first celebration of life at the Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral in Austell, Georgia. On Saturday (March 15), there’s a public viewing and South Carolina funeral service at First Nazareth Baptist Church in Columbia followed by another celebration of life at the same location.

“Angie is a cherished mother, grandmother and friend,” the announcement reads in part. “Her soulful voice and unwavering spirit touches the hearts of many, and we invite family, friends, and fans to join us in celebrating her remarkable life.”

Stone’s children issued a statement shortly after their mother’s death that read: “It is with heavy hearts that the children of the R&B singer Angie Stone along with her extended family want to thank you all for your love and well wishes during what is an extremely difficult time.

“Angie was an example for black women and girls everywhere. Angie also loved and championed for black men with her Number One Hit entitled ‘Brotha.’ Angie Stone was a pioneer of rap music that began with a female rap trio, ‘The Sequence,’ and ultimately led to her solo career that defined neo soul. Diamond and Michael along with the rest of Angie‘s family want to thank you for reaching out, but also asked that you respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved mother.”

Her children also revealed Stone was back in school with a focus on her religious beliefs.

“Angie Stone believed in giving back to her fans in the community with her foundation Angel Stripes, the Angie Stone foundation,” it continued. “Recently, Angie was also attending college for ministry. Her love of God and her faith led her to have a deep desire to share her belief in God and bring more people to Christ.”

A source close to AllHipHop who works with Stone’s team confirmed she and nine other band members were involved in the fatal accident while traveling home from Alabama, where they had performed on Friday night (February 28). Stone was 63.

Registration is required to attend her services. Interested parties can sign up here.