Antonio Brown Teases New Song “Do What I Want” Following Snapchat Suspension For Explicit Pics Of Ex 

Antonio Brown appears unfazed after allegedly posting an explicit image of the mother of his kids performing a sex act on him.

Antonio Brown made headlines this week after allegedly sharing a very explicit image on social media.

The ex-Buccaneers player began trending Tuesday (Jan. 17) after allegedly posting a photo of the mother of his children performing a sex act on him. The photo was taken down. However, social media users say the snap featured AB in bed with Chelsie Kyriss.

The mother of the former NFL wide receiver’s children took to her Instagram account after Antonio Brown went viral. She claims that despite repeatedly asking her ex not to share their intimate photos, he refuses.

“Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap,” Chelsie Kyriss wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am not in control of his actions. I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses.”

She says she reported AB’s account to Snapchat. Nonetheless, the social media platform “is allowing him to repost.”

Kyriss then apologized to any children who viewed the athlete as a role model while pointing out she also has kids to protect. “I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well,” the post concluded.

Sometime after the post went up, a Snapchat spokesperson told TMZ Sports that Antonio Brown’s account has now been suspended. They also confirmed the incident is being investigated. Snapchat pointed to their strict Community Guidelines that “prohibit sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind.”

Antonio Brown Teases New Song

While Antonio Brown has not responded to the suspension nor to Chelsie Kyriss, he has been active on Twitter.

While it’s unclear why Brown allegedly posted the explicit f####### photo, he’s been active on social media and even has a new single on the way.

“Somewhere between psy·chot·ic and i·con·ic” Antonio Brown tweeted amid the controversy. “What more Can I SAY NOW.”

Somewhere between



psy·chot·ic and i·con·ic — AB (@AB84) January 17, 2023

AB also shared a pre-save link for his new song, “Do What I Want,” although he gave no upcoming release date.