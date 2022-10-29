Apple Music To Live Stream Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A. Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#MeganTheeStallion wants to give her Hotties a special performance.

Megan Thee Stallion will be the latest artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live series. The three-time Grammy winner’s upcoming performance will stream live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I can’t wait to hit the stage and perform for my Hotties in LA,” said Megan. “I’m truly thankful for the entire Apple Music team for their constant support over the years – they’ve uplifted and championed my music since the beginning of my career. It’s only right that we take it to the next level, put on a special performance for the Hotties, and celebrate together.”

Los Angeles-area fans can register for a chance to attend the upcoming Apple Music Live concert at apple.co/AMLTickets. Plus, Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis will sit down with Megan The Stallion for an interview to air on Apple Music 1 before the show.

“Megan shared so many honest and personal revelations with us around the release of her incredible album Traumazine and we’re thrilled to celebrate all of that truth, emotion, and power as she takes the stage for a very special Apple Music Live performance,” stated Nadeska Alexis.

Traumazine dropped on August 12, 2022. Megan’s second studio LP debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 63,000 first-week units. Her discography also includes 2020’s Good News album as well as the 2021 compilation Something for Thee Hotties.

This year saw the Megan Thee Stallion singles “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa and “Plan B” hit the Hot 100 chart’s Top 40. The Houston native made national headlines for her emotional performance of “Anxiety” on the October 15th episode of Saturday Night Live.

Previously, Apple Music presented special live performances by other music acts such as Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Harry Styles, Luke Combs, and Billie Eilish. “Apple Music Live: Megan Thee Stallion” streams on December 21st at 4 pm ET/7 pm PT.