Mary J. Blige’s One-Night-Only Performance To Stream On Apple Music

Find out how New Yorkers can see the Queen’s concert in Manhattan.

Mary J. Blige is presenting a live performance from New York City’s United Palace. The special music showcase from the Queen of Hip Hop Soul will also stream on Apple Music in over 165 countries on July 27 at 10 pm ET.

As the latest artist to take part in Apple Music Live, Mary J. Blige’s set will feature songs from her illustrious career as an R&B icon. MJB joins other acts, like rapper Lil Durk, who have teamed up with the streaming service for an exclusive concert.

“The last year of my career, in particular, has been an exciting ride,” says Mary J. Blige. The 9-time Grammy winner and two-time Academy Award nominee released her well-received Good Morning Gorgeous studio LP in February.

“From continuing to act, to recording and releasing my 15th studio album, growing and expanding different businesses like Sun Goddess and Sister Love Jewelry, to performing at the Super Bowl, launching my Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, and now getting ready to go back on tour, it feels amazing to take this opportunity to celebrate, reflect, and have an intimate night with my fans through this platform Apple Music is providing me,” adds Blige.

2022 has been a monumental year for Mary J. Blige. Not only did she drop Good Morning Gorgeous, the singer/actress made it onto Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list. Billboard also bestowed Blige with the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Fans of Mary J. Blige in the greater New York region have the opportunity to register for a chance to attend the Apple Music Live one-night-only performance inside Manhattan’s United Palace theater. To apply for free tickets to the live taping on July 13 visit axs.com.