Mary J. Blige Announces “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour”

Ella Mai and Queen Naija will join MJB for the trek.

The undisputed Queen of Hop Hip Soul is hitting the road later this year. Mary J. Blige will embark on the “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” presented by Hologic in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC,” states Shelby Joyner, the Co-Founder/President of Black Promoters Collective.

Joyner adds, “Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen.”

Mary J. Blige recruited fellow R&B vocalists Ella Mai and Queen Naija to serve as opening acts for the “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.” Ella Mai broke out with her “Boo’d Up” single which eventually reached 7-time Platinum status. Queen Naija earned Platinum plaques for “Medicine,” “Karma,” and “Butterflies.”

General public tickets for Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” go on sale on June 17 at 10 am local time. Presale tickets will become available beginning today (June 15) for American Express Card Members at 10 am local time through June 16 at 10 pm local time. For more information visit blackpromoterscollective.com.

Mary J. Blige Continues To Receive Her Flowers In 2022

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Mary J. Blige as the presenting sponsor for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

MacMillan adds, “As a global leader in women’s health, we’re committed to emphasizing the lifesaving importance of preventive screenings and the annual Well Woman exam, and Mary’s voice is a powerful way to reach millions of women.”

Mary J. Blige dropped Good Morning Gorgeous, her fourteenth studio LP, on February 11. This year also saw the 9-time Grammy winner perform as part of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. In addition, Blige presented her “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” in May.

Earlier this year, the Billboard Music Awards announced Mary J. Blige as the 2022 Icon Award recipient. Last month, Time added the 51-year-old singer/actress to the magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People.