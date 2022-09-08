Aries Spears Breaks Silence: Calls Sex Abuse Lawsuit With Tiffany Haddish A ‘Shakedown’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Aries Spears said the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him and Tiffany Haddish is “an extortion case,” and “a shakedown.”

Aries Spears spoke publicly for the first time, addressing the lawsuit against him and Tiffany Haddish, accusing them of grooming and sexual molestation.

The comedian claims the John and Jane Doe siblings suing him and Haddish are trying to “extort” them. During a preview for his podcast “Spears & Steinberg,” he admitted there was little he could say about the ongoing legal case.

“Listen, obviously for legal reasons, I really can’t talk about anything at this time,” Aries Spears stated in a clip of the podcast posted on Instagram Wednesday.

“But I just, more or less, want to say to all the loyal listeners, thank you guys for your support and for your love. Listen, this is an extortion case, this is a shakedown. We won’t be shaken down,” he added.

Jane Doe Calls For Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Arrest

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the Jane Doe behind the lawsuit reportedly sent a letter to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office calling for authorities to “immediately arrest and prosecute” the comedians. The woman said she and her brother are willing to speak with investigators and the D.A.’s Office. She claims they will “provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations.”

According to Complex, a rep for the D.A.’s office said they were “aware of news reports” of a letter. However, they said: “We have not yet received the letter. We are connecting with law enforcement partners to determine whether there is an open investigation into the matter. We take these allegations very seriously and the matter will receive a thorough review if/when it is presented to us.”

Tiffany Haddish addressed the allegations in a statement on Monday (Sept. 5) but also stated she could not say much about the lawsuit. Nonetheless she added, “But clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all.” The actress concluded, “I deeply regret having agreed to act in it,” and said she looked forward to sharing more details.

Like Aries Spears, Andrew Brettler, attorney for Tiffany Haddish, suggests the situation is a shakedown.