Tiffany Haddish’s Lawyer Responds To Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Tiffany Haddish found herself connected to serious allegations of sexual molestation and grooming. Two unidentified people (listed as Jane Doe and John Doe) filed a lawsuit against Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears.

The suit stems from Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish taking part in a 2014 skit titled “Through A Pedophiles Eyes.” Haddish played a woman who dropped off a child to his uncle played by Spears.

According to the plaintiffs, Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish allegedly recruited them to film “sexually explicit child pornography skits.” Jane Doe was 14 years old at the time. John Doe was 7 years old.

“I know a lot of people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” wrote Haddish on social media.

Tiffany Haddish’s legal representation has also responded to the pending lawsuit. Entertainment news website Hollywood Unlocked published a statement from the Girl Trip star’s attorney, Andrew Brettler.

“Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years,” stated Andrew Brettler. “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case – and there were several – ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down.”

Brettler added, “Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.” The accuser reportedly called on Los Angeles officials to arrest and prosecute Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears.