Tiffany Haddish Expresses “Deep Regret” For Sketch Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish acknowledged the sketch at the center of a sexual abuse lawsuit “wasn’t funny,” in her first statement addressing the claims.

Tiffany Haddish has addressed the lawsuit leveled against her and fellow comedian Aries Spears, accusing them of sexual assault.

The two comics face allegations that they coerced minors to perform sexually suggestive acts in comedy sketches.

Last week, two siblings, 22-year-old Jane Doe and 15-year-old John Doe, filed a lawsuit claiming they were left traumatized by the recordings. According to the suit. the sister and brother were 14 and 7 years old, respectively, when Tiffany Haddish recruited and then “groomed” them. Jane Doe mimicked oral sex for a skit, while Aries Spears allegedly molested John Doe for a video called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.’

Tiffany Haddish Responds To Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish addressed the lawsuit for the first time on Monday morning (Sept. 5) via a statement on Instagram.

“I know a lot of people have a bunch of questions,” Tiffany Haddish began. “I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

The actress then expressed her regret for the sketch, which she now acknowledges was “not funny at all.”

“But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all”

She continued, adding, “I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can,” she added. Check out her post in full below.

Lawyers for Tiffany Haddish strenuously denied the allegations, claiming the lawsuit is an extortion attempt. As reported by AllHipHop.com, Andrew Brettler accused the plaintiff’s mother of trying to push false claims for years.

Both Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are being sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor. Haddish faces additional allegations of negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty, and constructive fraud. Their accusers seek a reward for “past, present, and future general damages.”