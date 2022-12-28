A$AP Relli Shooting Lawsuit On Hold Until A$AP Rocky Criminal Case Is Settled

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky is facing assault charges for allegedly shooting his former friend A$AP Relli, who sued the rapper over the incident.

A$AP Rocky and A$AP Relli reached a deal to pause the latter’s lawsuit over an alleged shooting.

According to Radar Online, the civil suit won’t move forward until there’s a resolution in the criminal case against A$AP Rocky. The 34-year-old rapper was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in August.

Prosecutors accused A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, of shooting at A$AP Relli during a confrontation in November 2021. The RCA Records artist pleaded not guilty to assault charges.

A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, came forward as the victim of the alleged shooting in August. He filed a lawsuit against his former friend over the incident.

Joe Tacopina, who represents A$AP Rocky, accused A$AP Relli of extortion. The lawyer claimed A$AP Relli tried to attack his client during the incident that occurred in November 2021.

“[Relli] was trying to get money from Rocky,” Tacopina told Rolling Stone. “He wanted Rocky to support him. He made it clear. There were repeated attempts where he tried to ask for money in lieu of not causing problems for Rocky. That’s what he said. We have all this memorialized in text messages and otherwise, so it’s an extortion.”

A$AP Rocky could face up to nine years in prison if convicted as charged. A preliminary hearing in his criminal case is scheduled to take place in January 2023.