A$AP Rocky Plays Major Role In ‘Need For Speed Unbound’ Video Game

A$AP Rocky will appear as a character in the ‘Need for Speed Unbound’ video game, which drops in December 2022.

Criterion Games and Electronic Arts released a trailer for the Need for Speed Unbound video game, which features A$AP Rocky.

According to IGN, A$AP Rocky will appear as a character in the game. The A$AP Mob member serves as the leader in a mode called Takeover Scene.

“I mean A$AP’s kind of a trendsetter in both fashion and music, and he’s also a bit of a rebel, and that is kind of part of the Need for Speed vibe,” Criterion’s creative director Kieran Crimmins told IGN. “So, it totally made sense to put him in the game and have a game mode that represented what he was about and also give a cool event for players to play as well.”

Need for Speed Unbound also includes a new A$AP Rocky song titled “Shittin Me.” A snippet of the track can be heard in the game’s trailer.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of A$AP Rocky in the game. The video provides a sample of his voice acting.

Need for Speed Unbound is scheduled to drop on December 2. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Check out A$AP Rocky in the Need for Speed Unbound trailer below.