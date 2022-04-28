A$AP Rocky Shooting Investigation: Police Find Multiple Guns At His Home

A$AP Rocky was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on April 20. Police claim he shot an acquaintance in 2021.

Police reportedly found multiple guns at A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home following his arrest for an alleged shooting.

According to the Los Angeles Times, cops executed a search warrant of A$AP Rocky’s house in connection to a 2021 shooting. Police discovered multiple firearms, but the guns were legally registered. None of the weapons were seized for ballistic examination.

The A$AP Mob member, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on April 20. Police apprehended the rapper at the Los Angeles International Airport as he returned from Barbados, where he spent time with Rihanna.

Authorities accuse A$AP Rocky of shooting an acquaintance in November 2021. The incident allegedly occurred in the Hollywood area.

“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim,” Los Angeles police said in a press release. “The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

The LAPD continued, “Detectives worked diligently to investigate and corroborate the reporting information which helped identify the suspect(s) involved. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky.”

A$AP Rocky was released after posting a $550,000 bond. A court date is scheduled for August 17.