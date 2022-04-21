A$AP Rocky Out On $550,00 Bond For Allegedly Shooting Man

A$AP Rocky posted a $550,000 bond and was released a few hours after his LAX arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

A$AP Rocky has been released from jail after being arrested on Wednesday (Apr. 21) in connection with a November shooting.

NBC News report A$AP walked out of jail within three hours of his arrest after posting bond, set at $550,000. They also claim to have received information from “multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the matter” that Rihanna was with the father of her child when he was arrested. Cops executed a search warrant at Rocky’s LA residence. A court date has been set for Aug. 17.

The pair were returning from vacation in Barbados, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on a private jet, when A$AP Rocky was detained.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the rapper is the suspect in a November 6 shooting. They state “an argument between two acquaintances” occurred at around 10:15 p.m. The dispute escalated, and A$AP Rocky shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot with two other men. The victim later sought treatment for a minor injury.

Following an investigation, LAPD cops arrested the rapper for assault with a deadly weapon and will be presenting the case to the District Attorney.

While A$AP is yet to make a statement, his attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed to NBC News that his client had been arrested.

This situation is ongoing.