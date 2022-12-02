Ashanti Recalls Producer Pressuring Her For Shower Sex In Exchange For Songs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ashanti said she thought the unidentified producer was joking at first but soon realized he was being serious.

Ashanti spoke about an unsettling situation from her past in an interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday (December 1).

The multi-platinum selling singer detailed how a producer tried to coerce her into having sex with him. Ashanti said the unnamed producer wanted shower sex in exchange for two songs they recorded.

“We did two records together,” she explained. “He was like, ‘OK, I’m not gonna charge you. You know you my homie.’ Whatever, whatever. And then when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together.’ I thought he was joking … And then he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out and let’s take a shower together and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record.’”

Ashanti continued, “Again, I thought he was joking because we had been working with each other for a couple of weeks. And then it turned out he was serious. And I had to make some phone calls and stuff was handled.”

The former Murder Inc. artist didn’t identify the producer. Ashanti recalled the uncomfortable story months after her old boss Irv Gotti repeatedly made headlines for airing out an alleged relationship with her.

Ashanti asserted she was never Irv Gotti’s girlfriend in an October interview with Angie Martinez.