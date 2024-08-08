Ashanti Trends As Fans Troll Nelly Over Ecstasy Arrest Reports 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ashanti fans were vocal with their criticism of her husband Nelly, slamming the rapper over reports he was arrested for ecstasy possession.

While Nelly was going viral as news of an alleged arrest for ecstasy broke, his wife was celebrating her mother’s birthday. On Wednesday (August 7), Ashanti paid tribute to her mom with a sweet post on Instagram. The heavily pregnant singer celebrated the “special night” with a carousel of photos from the birthday bash.

The timing of the post was interesting, arriving amid reports of Nelly’s arrest and weeks after Ashanti’s mom’s July 13 birthday. While the comment section was littered with sweet comments, over on X (Twitter), Ashanti fans were singing a different tune.

“Nelly getting caught with ecstasy && no car insurance is wild,” one fan wrote. “Bc if Ashanti is pregnant who is he doing X with??? And you’re about to have a new born with no car insurance?? Is he 40 or 21???? Everybody is just crashing out these days.”

#Nelly is about to be 50 years old this year and is married to #Ashanti . They're about to have a baby and he's out here with Ecstasy. As well as not having insurance on his car. Got himself arrested. He's got to get it together because he's too grown to be behaving like this. — Angelique Soul Sanctuary (@angeliquesoul) August 7, 2024

“Nelly pushing 50 & that n#### got sexual assault cases, a baby otw, on ecstasy w/ no insurance & aint had a hit in yrs. Ashanti doubling back might’ve been a miss,” another person added.

Nelly pushing 50 & that n#### got sexual assault cases, a baby otw, on ecstasy w/ no insurance & aint had a hit in yrs. Ashanti doubling back might’ve been a mis.. pic.twitter.com/86hdMnSgH9 — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) August 8, 2024

However, not everybody was a critic, with some calling out the backlash amid Ashanti’s pregnancy.

“Y’all saying y’all empathize with Ashanti while dragging her husband,” a third person shared. “She’s pregnant, probably scared, embarrassed but also probably scared..it’s always forgive, pick better, spin the block until someone hits hard times but if she get on here snapping she’s a villain.”

Y’all saying y’all empathize with Ashanti while dragging her husband..she’s pregnant, probably scared, embarrassed but also probably scared..it’s always forgive, pick better, spin the block until someone hits hard times but if she get on here snapping she’s a villain.. — Community Note Stan (@raegibsonwalker) August 8, 2024

Nelly’s Legal Team Deny Drug Possession Arrest

Following the initial reports of Nelly’s arrest, his attorneys denied he was nabbed on drug possession charges.

“He was arrested for ‘No Proof of Insurance’ from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he received no notice,” his legal team stated. The firm is “100% confident” the case will “go nowhere.” They plan to demand an inquiry into this officer’s conduct.