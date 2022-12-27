Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Defends Boosie Badazz

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz has become one of the most controversial figures in modern-day Hip Hop culture. His personal opinions about Lil Nas X and Dwyane Wade’s family angered many social media users. Apparently, Boosie has heat with some important people at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena as well.

“I need Trae Young, [John] Collins, [Dejounte] Murray, the Atlanta Hawks to go talk to the NBA security because they say if I talk to players or the coaches, from now on, they gonna put me out,” claimed Boosie in a self-filmed video posted to the internet.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native added, “I pay good money to sit where I sit. That ain’t right. I just can’t sit down the whole game and not say nothing. I’m ADHD. I need the Hawks to tell them I’m good people. I’m not bothering the coaches. I’m motivation.”

Boosie says the NBA security told him that they're going to put him out if he talks to any of the Hawks players or coaches 👀 pic.twitter.com/o7uqJyDLLw — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2022

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young got wind of Boosie Badazz’s online request. The 2018 Big 12 Freshman Of The Year/two-time NBA All-Star responded to the 40-year-old rhymer’s public appeal on Twitter.

“Nahhh man😂 we not gonna do this to Boosie now. Bro be chillin most games with family.🤔🙄Heard 11x worse things being said to players & coaches [than] how he be talkin. Lol Thanks for the support! @BOOSIEOFFICIAL,” tweeted Young on Monday.

Nahhh man😂 we not gonna do this to Boosie now.. Bro be chillin most games with family🤔🙄

Heard 11x worse things being said to players & coaches then how he be talkin. Lol

Thanks for the support! @BOOSIEOFFICIAL https://t.co/rn0NUuySMs — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 26, 2022

While Boosie Badazz has the backing of the fifth-year professional basketball player, at least one NBA legend is likely not rooting for the outspoken rapper. Three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade became a target of Boosie after Wade publicly embraced his teenage transgender daughter.

The feud between Boosie Badazz and the Wade family included D-Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, blasting Boosie for his comments about Zaya Wade. Last year, Union stated, “It’s almost like ‘thou doth protest too much Lil Boose’. You got a lot of dick on your mind.”

Boosie fired back at Gabrielle Union by tweeting, “The whole world know I love women [and] the world know your husband love dick!! I hope [you] don’t think blacks look at yall like a power couple.😀They don’t!!”