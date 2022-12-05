Bisexual Rapper Taylor Bennett Reacts To Boosie Badazz Claiming Dwyane Wade Is Gay

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

‘Coming of Age’ creator #TaylorBennett has a few words for #BoosieBadazz.

It appears the war of words between Boosie Badazz and the Gabrielle Union/Dwyane Wade family continues. Chicago-bred recording artist Taylor Bennett has jumped into the feud too.

An old clip of Gabrielle Union blasting Boosie Badazz resurfaced online in recent days. The veteran actress took issue with Boosie’s constant negative comments about Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya Wade.

“He’s so preoccupied,” said Union about Boosie in an interview with Jemele Hill posted in November 2021. “It’s almost like ‘thou doth protest too much Lil Boose’. You got a lot of dick on your mind.”

Boosie Badazz took to Twitter to fire back at the Bring It On movie star. The Baton Rouge-bred rapper decided to verbally attack Union’s husband Dwyane Wade, suggesting the NBA legend is sexually attracted to men.

“THE WHOLE WORLD [KNOWS] I LOVE WOMEN [AND] THE WORLD [KNOWS] YOUR HUSBAND [LOVES] DICK‼️I HOPE U DON’T THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE😀THEY DONT‼️” tweeted Boosie.

The 40-year-old southern rapper continued, “I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS [AND] HEAR YOU GO‼️ GO BANG HIM WITH THAT D#### [AND] WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL💁‍♀️.”

LOL ‼️THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE DICK‼️I HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE😀THEY DONT‼️I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GO‼️GO BANG HIM WITH THAT D#### N WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL💁‍♀️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 5, 2022

Boosie Badazz’s reaction to Gabrielle Union’s year-old comments went viral on social media. Hollywood Unlocked reposted Boosie’s tweet on Instagram. Openly bisexual rapper Taylor Bennett then left a comment under that IG post.

“I love Boosie but the way he keeps [at the Wade-Union] family is BOGUS,” wrote Bennett on Sunday night. “You don’t got to embrace it or support it but I see folks talking bout gay stuff every day.”

Taylor Bennett came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2017. Chance The Rapper’s younger brother made the announcement the day before he turned 21 years old. Bennett presently has two children with Kayla Moore.

As far as Boosie Badazz, the “Wipe Me Down” rhymer has also been an outspoken critic of openly gay recording artist Lil Nas X. Last year, Boosie called Lil Nas a “f*ggot” and told the “Old Town Road” hitmaker to commit suicide because of his sexuality.

Gabrielle Union is not the only high-profile person to question Boosie Badazz’s own sexuality. During an October 2020 episode of the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, professional boxing icon Mike Tyson suggested Boosie may like homosexuals or be a homosexual himself.