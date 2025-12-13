Aubrey O’Day Vomited, Suffered Vertigo Over Diddy Doc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Aubrey O’Day was hospitalized after a Diddy documentary revealed she may have been drugged and assaulted without knowing it at Bad Boy studios.

Aubrey O’Day suffered severe physical symptoms after watching 50 Cent’s Netflix documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs, revealing how the film helped her understand she may have been drugged and assaulted without knowing it.

The former Danity Kane member was hospitalized on Wednesday with “vertigo, fever, dizziness, migraine, chills and vomiting all night” after viewing Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

She told TMZ the documentary re-traumatized her.

“Watching everything from Netflix unfold publicly, seeing parts of a world I only knew from inside my own limited lens, was like living it again, but this time with context and truth outside of me,” O’Day said. “I didn’t think it would traumatize me the way it did, but watching the pieces line up from a distance outside of myself has felt like my nervous system was reliving everything with more clarity than I ever even asked for.”

The illness forced O’Day to miss Danity Kane’s reunion show in Los Angeles, leaving Aundrea Fimbres and D. Woods to perform as a duo at the El Rey Theatre.

The documentary featured disturbing testimony about O’Day appearing “sprawled out on a leather couch, looking very inebriated” during an alleged 2005 assault at Bad Boy studios.

Learning this information for the first time, O’Day asked through tears: “Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means? I don’t even know if I was raped, and I don’t want to know.”

Former Diddy bodyguard Gene Deal recently revealed explosive information connected to O’Day’s experience.

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Deal said he heard Diddy threaten: “I’ma drug them out and pimp them out to my n####, they keep f###### with me.” Deal was referring to Danity Kane as a group.

“This s### is so crazy…because I heard him say it. But to know that he was doing it, it’s a whole nother f###### thing,” Deal said. “He said it. ‘I’ma drug them out and pimp them out to my n#####, they keep f###### with me.’ And he was talking about Danity Kane as a group. He didn’t single out any one of them. But to hear that he did it, that s### is crazy to me.”

Deal described feeling disturbed after watching O’Day’s emotional breakdown in the documentary.

“It makes you feel sick. I guess I wasn’t looking for it. But to see her pain, and to see that she had to experience some s### like that,” he said.

Aubrey O’Day has long maintained she was fired from Danity Kane for refusing Diddy’s sexual advances.

O’Day said she was hurt by Instagram comments suggesting she should have been tougher and done the show anyway.

“My heart is broken because I never want to let my DK sisters or the fans down,” O’Day said. “However, I can’t wait to be with my girls for our Connecticut show on the 13th.”

But O’Day better buckle up. 50 Cent, who executive-produced the Netflix documentary, recently revealed he has 140+ hours of unreleased footage that didn’t make the four-part series.

During a December 10 appearance on “The Sherri Shepherd Show,” 50 Cent teased releasing raw clips directly to YouTube.

“Or, I’ll just put it on YouTube,” he said with a smirk when asked about a possible second season. “Everything couldn’t make it. It was only four episodes, so you had to pick and choose things.”

According to 50 Cent, the unseen footage includes intimate and damaging material that will make supporters go “very quiet.”

He warned that the content contains serious revelations that were left on the editing room floor.