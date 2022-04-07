August Alsina Denies Rumor He’s Writing Tell-All Book About Sex Life With Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina shut down a rumor claiming he’s writing a tell-all book about his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The New Orleans native refuted the rumor in an Instagram post on Thursday (April 7). August Alsina shared a screenshot of a message he wrote in response to a story published by The Sun, which alleged he’s signing a six-figure deal for a book detailing his sex life with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“What would be the need to write a book about my supposed ‘sex life’ with ANYBODY EVER in life ?” he wrote. “When they have written several fantasies, hypotheticals and fictions based about me on wattapad. if you’re looking for that type of entertainment, go read those! Read the book called ‘HOLY BIBLE’ while you were at it too, for whomever created and believed these lies.”

He continued, “I’m just living my life, trying to create peace, from all the glass and broken pieces of hearts, in the life of my own and was connected to me. Lastly, why would one look to make that type of money eating from the lowest of fruit, when God’s promise is GREAT HARVEST! I’m Gods very Own, so HE makes me RICH! & Not just in spirit. Be blessed.”

August Alsina also addressed the gossip in his post’s caption. He slammed the rumor again, calling it character assassination.

“Playing w/ me AINT IT!” he declared. “Great attempt to assassin[ate] my character though. The part you’ve forgotten is, God gave me the LEADING role, & HIS story gets GREATER! ‘Keep it locked & stay tuned for more.’ *106 & Park voice.”

August Alsina publicly revealed his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith in 2020. That same year, she confirmed her “entanglement” with the singer in an infamous episode of her show Red Table Talk.