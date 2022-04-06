August Alsina Says “They Hated Jesus Too” After Backlash Over New Song Addressing Jada Pinkett Smith Affair

August Alsina defended himself against critics of his new track, where he sings about being “tangled up with the world’s favorite.”

August Alsina has dropped a new single once again, sharing his thoughts on his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, following his 2020 track “Entanglements,” which discussed their romantic affair.

While the New Orleans shared on Instagram that he was “choosing peace” after the slap that shook the world, he has now decided to “Shake the World,” himself on his new track released on Tuesday (Apr. 5). Listen to it below.

“Well of course some s### was bound to go down when you’re tangled up with the world’s favorite,” August sings on the track. Elsewhere in the song, he addresses the situation again. “I heard I was canceled,” he croons. “Well, let’s speak on that/Red dot on my back, I became a target/And I’m flawed but flawless, that’s what makes me August.”

Announcing the song on Instagram, August Alsina wrote: “You know why I’m here ‼️[click the link in bio for NEW MUSIC] I’m On my way to take the trash where it belongs!!.. but I wanted to remind you that the world gone get SHOOK, regardless! 🗣 I’m GOD’s own. 🌎💥 … moving on 😏”

August Alsina Responds

Later on Tuesday, August took to Twitter to address his critics. When one called the song trash and told the singer to take accountability for his actions, he responded:

“🥲ifeel for you and your ancestors brother. 🙏🏽C## u ain’t nevaaaaa had to lie this hard. 😂U know that s### hard boy! S### put u in a hypnosis soon as it drop! C## Got D##### 🗣 “I shake the wurrrrrrrrl” 🌎💥”

The 29-year-old artist also responded to a user who praised his talent and told him to focus on making music. ‘I’m not a child anymore!,” he wrote. “& 🤨No need to remind me of me being talented, God gifted me that! I’m STiLL talking about MY life in my music, and Yal got a problem! 🗣 BE MAD! Black twitter is the new age slave owners! But Yal don’t own me! & u go stay mad about it”

August Alsina also likened himself to Jesus in reaction to the hate he receives. “They Hated Jesus too Slime,” August tweeted. “Everybody wanna play Jesus, til its crucifixion time. ThankYou God, for sending your SUN (SoN) 🌞 🙏🏽 To come and pay for the price, & carry all of the spewn hate, projected hurt, & emotional pain within one, being transmitted thru words 2 another.”