Azealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj Tried To Block Her Reality Show

The outspoken artist is back to bashing her fellow LaGuardia High School alumna.

It seems whenever another female recording artist garners a lot of attention in the media, Azealia Banks chooses to share her thoughts about the person. This week, Nicki Minaj is the target of Banks’s online attacks.

On Monday, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The New York-bred emcee became the first solo female rapper to pull off that feat since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

While Nicki Minaj celebrated her history-making moment, Azealia Banks accused Minaj of behind-the-scenes shenanigans. Banks even leveled personal insults at Minaj.

“I was supposed to start filming a reality show last month. But apparently, Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings,” wrote Azealia Banks on her Instagram Story. “And now they all hate her and think she’s ghetto, terrible to work with, overweight, and boring… But I got three offers in the inbox.”

This is not the first time someone in the music industry blamed Nicki Minaj for potential opportunities possibly falling through. Cardi B, Remy Ma, Tiffany Foxx, and others made similar accusations against Minaj.

However, Azealia Banks also has a history of flip-flopping between shading other artists and siding with them. For example, the “212” rapper slammed Cardi B in the past, but she recently defended Cardi against MMA fighter Jake Shields.

Back in 2017, Banks praised Nicki Minaj for her achievements as a female rapper while also dissing Cardi B and Remy Ma. There were even news headlines claiming Banks and Minaj settled whatever issues they had between them.

As far as the supposed upcoming television series, the 31-year-old Broke with Expensive Taste album creator provided an update on the situation. She posted, “Ok, so the Azealia Banks reality TV show is happening. I’m excited. Finally, people get to see the real me: an a######.”