Azealia Banks Endorses “Incoherent” Kamala Harris But Warns Her To “Chill On The Drinking”

Azealia Banks unexpectedly pledged to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris on X (formerly known as Twitter). Banks said she partly endorsed Harris due to fear of Donald Trump giving X owner Elon Musk more political power.

“For as stupid and incoherent Kamala Harris is and as trash as Walz is, and despite the fact that Kamala Harris is the only Democratic Nominee to not have actively campaigned in a Primary (the most undemocratic s### ever, and really says alot about her supporters lack of commonsense)… I really think keeping Elon Musk away from any type of political power in the USA is tantamount to any issue on the table here,” Banks wrote. “You have to be a complete idiot to think that dirtbag cares about anyone or anything other than himself. He’s already been given way too much tax payer money – Allowing him to ascend to any position of political authority is very f###### dangerous.”

Banks listed various reasons why Trump’s campaign promises were ridiculous and threatened the country. She emphasized how foolish she thought it was to be China’s enemy.

“Trump choosing zombie ass RFK to be the ‘health minister’ or what the f### ever is gross and stupid AF, AND HE KEEPS MAKING THE MISTAKE OF F###### WITH CHINA,” she wrote. “Like dude, China is the oldest imperial nation on the planet, they have 5,000 Years of Imperialism under their belt… they are EXPERT war strategists and don’t need to blow s### up to make their point. The GOP has to understand that China is NOT to be f##### with. america and the world would actually starve without China and its really not cool to be so openly xenophobic towards them … Furthermore – the notion that the DNC flew in a bunch of illegal aliens simply for votes is actual stupidity … I will be Voting For Kamala Harris tomorrow because Elon Musk (a f###### overrated Ketamine addict) belongs no where near American Politics.”

Banks concluded her rant with advice for Harris. Banks also bashed Harris for seeking Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s support.

“Ms Kamala, we’re gonna need you to chill on the drinking and actually pay attention and get caught up to speed,” Banks wrote. “Stop with the stupid pandering to black people with that weird Baptist church preacher s### you do and be able to answer questions from your brain and not just with your mouth. Please don’t get caught slippin’ sis. Make Us Proud … And please, in 2028 get some real black female intellects to campaign with you. the Meg the Stallion and Cardi B endorsements were f###### horrible. Don’t ever embarrass us like that again sis.”

Election Day is Tuesday (November 5).