Azealia Banks’ Nightmare Stay In Birmingham Forces Hotel To Defend Its Reputation

Azealia Banks said her hotel was “giving dust on the headboards and refilled Voss water bottles from the tap.”

Azealia Banks did not enjoy her time in Birmingham, Britain’s second-largest city. The opinionated rapper called out city officials and her hotel on Thursday (September 26).

“The city officials in birmingham, UK, need to do something about the fish market at the bullring market,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Its giving putrid pathogen Wuhan wet market tease and just being in there I caught some s###. Just spent the last two days bathing, massaging, drinking tea sweating that s### out. That’s not cool b.”

Fans questioned why Banks was staying near the Bull Ring Indoor Market. She told them she searched for the best hotel in Birmingham, which led to her booking a room at the Hotel du Vin. Banks was not happy with her choice.

“Lol I googled what the best hotel in Birmingham was and it said hotel du vin so we stayed there but it was giving dust on the headboards and refilled Voss water bottles from the tap,” she wrote. “It was giving jail break the handsoap teas.”

She added, “I booked it from thousands of miles away. The pictures where misleading lmao.”

Banks’ criticism caught the hotel’s attention. Hotel du Vin touted its commitment to hygiene in a statement to Birmingham Live on Friday (September 27).

“Hotel du Vin is committed to upholding the highest standards of hygiene across all aspects of our operations,” the statement read. “We take all feedback seriously and continuously work to ensure every guest enjoys a clean, comfortable and excellent stay.”

Banks’ poor experience in Birmingham did not stop her from contemplating a move to England. She teased moving to the UK hours after bashing Birmingham, mentioning the Shoreditch area of London as a potential place she would like to live.