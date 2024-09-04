Azealia Banks Bashes Ice Spice & Manager, Taps Cleotrapa For Upcoming Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Azealia Banks has come to the defense of Cleotrapa, inviting her to perform amid the ongoing drama with Ice Spice.

Cleotrapa has found an ally in Azealia Banks amid her bitter dispute with Ice Spice.

On Wednesday morning (September 3), Banks took to social media to announce she had invited Cleo to perform with her next month. She called out Cleo’s critics and vowed to before slamming Ice Spice and her manager.

“I don’t like how everyone is trying to make cleotrapa look,” Banks began. “@iamcleotrapa will be performing with me on Halloween Oct 31. at @Terminal5NYC. She will – be paid, have her own space to glam, whatever she wants on her rider.. because i have f###### respect & class.”

She continued, “Period. End Of Discussion,” before adding, “She can have 50 different styles of chicken salads,” she added. “It’s whatever she desires.”

Azealia Banks Fires At Ice Spice & Her Manager

Azealia Banks then turned to the Bronx-bred rapper’s manager, who criticized Cleotrapa for acting entitled and blamed her team for not managing their artist’s expectations.

“Ice spices manager is a bird ass n#### 4 trying to add insult to injury when a young girl is expressing how she feels,” Banks wrote. “He’s trying to make cleo look like an amateur when the fact that he’s even chiming in at all is ghetto, low class and a huge sign of having zero skin in the game.”

Banks then unleashed her fury on Ice Spice. “How about he get his artist some filler for those smile lines,” she snapped. “She’s aging like f###### milk.”

The tension between Ice Spice and her former friend Cleotrapa arose after the latter slammed the former in a lengthy rant, complaining about her experience on tour. Cleo claimed the “Munch” rapper said she would cover her expenses, but instead, she was forced to pay out of pocket. She had to fork out for five star hotels and claimed the rapper’s team refused to pay for a chicken salad on one occasion.

Ice Spice fired back, claiming she was trying to help out a friend before mocking her with a Twitter poll.

It’s not the first time Azealia Banks has come for ice Spice. The problematic artist previously called her out over her Y2K! album aesthetic.