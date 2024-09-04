Ice Spice Trolls Cleotrapa As Fans Divided Over Rift 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The feud between Ice Spice and her former friend rumbles on with the “Munch” rapper taunting Cleotrapa over the controversial chicken salad.

Ice Spice is trolling her former friend Cleotrapa after a falling out over drama on tour.

The beef erupted earlier this week after Cleo slammed the “munch” hitmaker in a lengthy rant over tour mishaps. Ice Spice fired back, blasting Cleotrapa for acting “entitled,” insisting she was genuinely trying to help out a friend.

On Tuesday evening (September 3), Ice Spice taunted Cleo with a poll on X (Twitter.) She seemingly leaned into her former friend’s claims that she was not a good person while simultaneously mocking her.

“On my flight bored so lets play would u rather !!” she wrote alongside the options “Be a mean bad b####” and “Be a stupid bum b####.”

The Bronx-bred rapper continued trolling with another poll referencing complaints over food on the tour. Cleotrapa had claimed Ice Spice’s team refused to pay for her chicken salad while on tour and recalled another incident where she alleged they all left her and secretly went to eat at a steak house.

“what should I do for dinner,” Ice Spice asked. “Steakhouse” or “chicken salad.”

Although she has since deleted the poll, it rubbed some fans the wrong way. “lol this kinda just validates everything that was said about her,” one person shared.

Cleotrapa Denies Ice Spice’s Manager Spoken To Her Team

Fans are divided over the rift, with some defending Ice Spice, insisting she did nothing wrong, and coming out of pocket as an opening act is fairly typical. Others argue Cleotrapa was mistreated and Ice promised to cover tour expenses.

Ice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., waded into the beef, blaming Cleo’s team for not explaining the realities of touring. He also claimed he spoke to Cleo’s manager who, “blames himself,” something Cleo denies.

“The way he lying LMFAOOO,” she tweeted. “My manager ain’t speak to that man cause why tf would he be chattin afterwards.”