Azealia Banks Rips Nicki Minaj For Being “Obsessed” With Cardi B

Nicki Minaj faced criticism from Azealia Banks, who weighed in on the Republic Records rapper’s longstanding beef with Cardi B.

Azealia Banks mocked Nicki Minaj for obsessing over Cardi B in two lengthy posts on Instagram Stories.

A month after accusing Nicki Minaj of trying to block a reality show, Azealia Banks condemned the Republic Records artist on Tuesday (September 27). The social media screed tackled Nicki Minaj’s longstanding feud with Cardi B.

“Nicki is so obsessed with Cardi it’s only making me like cardi more,” Azealia Banks wrote. “Like I’m perched for C2… Nicki is giving twenty levels of peasy black girl with the burnt perm who is jealous of the Spanish girl that just moved down the block.”

Azealia Banks said Nicki Minaj should’ve collaborated with Cardi B and other women instead of beefing with them. The outspoken rapper claimed Nicki Minaj’s behavior proved the Harajuku Barbie relied on “tokenism” throughout her career.

“A smart Nicki would have done the cardi, doja, Megan collabs smiled in their faces while safaree worked on her album in the background then came through and dominated,” Azealia Banks wrote. “Without showing the world how desperately you’ve relied on tokenism and sabotaging other black female rappers behind the scenes. Like it was an eassssssssy plan but no… We wanna feed the baby chicken bones, Defend white girls in blackface, And give sex offender p###.”

