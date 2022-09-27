Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Trade Insults Over Social Media

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

You would think a thrown shoe and a knot on the head would be enough, but no. Cardi and Nicki are sending shots at each other. Oh and Akbar V too.

First of all, I missed it in the news when they reported this about Akbar V. She decided to insult Cardi, Offset and the kids and Cardi launched a missile at her.

HOLY CRAP!

Nicki said something that was seemingly fired randomly, but people figured it was directed at Cardi.

Of course, Cardi had to come back.

Don’t start arms 😒 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

I will leave it up to you guys to determine what “arms” means, but social media has the answers.

People out here wilding against each other. Cardi vs Nicki, Cardi vs Akbar V! They are going crazy! And for what? What is the source of the problem? Where is Minister Farrakhan? This just seems like legacy beef that nobody can stop. Correct me if I am wrong.

I find it also crazy that Cardi is the one that was picked over all others to interview with Joe Biden.

Not to pull Megan in the muck, but she just talked to Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. I wonder why they didn’t include Bill. LOL! You know why!

Hillary Clinton and her daughter talks about “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.



—“men seem so confident in what they saying and they don’t have no problem with talking about their sexuality and how they going to have 🍑🍆 with you, I was like I could do that coming from a woman”. pic.twitter.com/bwYzCY4XZx — Cardi B Updates (@CardiBUpdatesHQ) September 10, 2022

Back to Akbar V…she continued to taunt Cardi over social media. Just because.