Baby Keem Teases “Family Ties” Collab With Kendrick Lamar

Is new music featuring Kung Fu Kenny on the way?

Compton emcee Kendrick Lamar broke the internet when he announced his next album will be the final one released via Top Dawg Entertainment. It looks like K. Dot is ready to turn his full attention to the pgLang brand.

Lamar’s pgLang is already home to 2020 XXL Freshman Class member Baby Keem. The 20-year-old rapper is now teasing an upcoming collaboration with his more famous cousin/label head.

“Family ties. Thursday //9 pm PST,” wrote Baby Keem on an Instagram post uploaded on Monday. The caption was accompanied by what appeared to be music cover artwork featuring younger versions of Keem and Kendrick Lamar.

In June, Baby Keem explained, “I have a partnership with pgLang, creatively. They handle a lot of aspects creatively and management-wise and things like that for me. We work as a team to contribute to each others’ goals and things like that.”

Back in February, Baby Keem had Hip Hop fans speculating whether a song with Kendrick Lamar was on the way. A now-deleted Instagram video filmed inside a recording studio contained a voiceover that sounded like it was done by Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar interviewed Baby Keem for a special issue of i-D magazine. That conversation included the two entertainers discussing pgLang, the “multilingual, artist-friendly service company” founded by Lamar and Dave Free.

“I’ve seen pgLang before it was even an idea that came to fruition. It’s sticking to and believing in something, even when you don’t know how it will be created, and it starts out as just a small idea,” said Baby Keem.

The “Orange Soda” hitmaker continued, “I believed in it, and I stuck to it and now everything is paying off. So I’ve seen it from when there was no idea, to now. So to me, pgLang represents loyalty and trust.”