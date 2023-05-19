Bad Bunny Talks Wrestling At WWE’s Backlash In Puerto Rico: I Thought I Was Going To Die

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Where She Goes” performer took part in a San Juan Street Fight.

Benito “Bad Bunny” Ocasio is a chart-topping, Diamond-selling, and award-winning recording artist with over 71 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper/singer is also a professional wrestler.

Bad Bunny performed his song “Booker T” at WWE’s Royal Rumble event held in January 2021. That appearance led to an extended relationship between the Un Verano Sin Ti album creator and WWE.

A year later, Bunny made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. The lifelong wrestling fan teamed with Puerto Rican wrestler Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny returned to the island of Puerto Rico for Backlash 2023. He faced off against The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight that took place in front of a crowd of over 17,000 people.

“Wow, that was insane,” said Bad Bunny in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily. “That was really crazy, the people, the energy was another level. What happened that night, I’m never going to forget it.”

Bunny continued, “I remember that I said before the WrestleMania fight that day was one of my favorite moments of my life, but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was another level. Was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life, I really enjoyed that fight.”

The San Juan Street Fight included Damian Priest slamming Bad Bunny off stacked road cases through tables. The 3-time Grammy winner puts over how taking bumps in wrestling can be extremely painful but still personally fulfilling.

“I suffer. Yeah, I got hurt. I got hurt. My back, my back. Whole body, bro. My whole body. I felt that I was going to die after that match,” Bad Bunny told Zane Lowe. He added, “I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it’s part of it. I was prepared and then now I’m going to drop a song. I know. I’m a crazy guy. I love it. I love it, and that’s what matter.”

Bad Bunny released the new single “Where She Goes” on May 18. This year also saw him work with the Colombian band Bomba Estéreo for the “Ojitos Lindos” collaboration which dropped in February. Plus, Bunny and Texas-bred band Grupo Frontera collaborated for April’s “Un x100to.”

“I’ve been listening [to ‘Where She Goes’] one hundred times every day. The video is crazy too, so I’m really excited to show the world my new work,” said Bad Bunny. “I was in LA. That beat, my man, Mag, one of my producers, sent me this beat like, ‘Yo.’ I think eight or nine months ago. And since I heard it, I liked it, but I didn’t write anything, I just saved it.”

According to Bunny, he remembered the track about two months ago. The Coachella 2023 headliner recalled, “So I went straight to the studio with my guy… I told him, ‘Yo, I think I have a new anthem.’ So we recorded and that’s it. Really, really simple. Like I told you, I just felt it. I definitely want to perform this song soon. Where? I don’t know. So maybe I have to wait ’til next year, but I don’t know.”