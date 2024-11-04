Bankroll Freddie Calls Out Prosecutors Amid “Cruel” Sentence: “People Get Less for Murder” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bankroll Freddie broke his silence to call out the judge and prosecutors after he was sentenced to over a decade behind bars.

Bankroll Freddie is speaking out after a judge sentenced the rapper to 12 and a half years in prison, blasting the judge and prosecutors in a lengthy statement on social media.

On Sunday (November 3), the Arkansas rapper took to Instagram to rail against his sentence, claiming the prosecutors and the judge had a “vendetta” against him. He called the sentence “Cruel & Unusual Punishment,” arguing that murders get off with less time.

“Ain’t No Way These Folks Gave Me 12 Years &1/2 On Marijuana & A Gun On A First Time Offender,” he began. “Never Been In No Trouble.”

He claimed his sentencing guidelines went from “5-6 &1/2 Years To 9-10 Years Off Bogus Upward Variance,” adding, “These Prosecutors And Judges Have A Vendetta Against Me In My State For Fighting Them.”

Bankroll Freddie continued, “Every Charge I Beat On My Case They Gave Me Upward Variance … If That’s The Case I Could Of Just Copied The Plea For Less Time Then That Come On Make It Make Sense… The Judge & Prosecutors Mad I Went To Trial & Beat 7 Out Of 10 Charges & I Didn’t Bow Down To Them … This Is Cruel & Unusual Punishment I Will Not Go For This Ima Fight For My Life & What’s Right.”

Bankroll Freddie Hit With Lengthy Sentence

Bankroll Freddie was found guilty of marijuana possession and distribution, possession and distribution of a controlled substance, firearm possession in furtherance of drug trafficking and using a communications facility in the furtherance of drug trafficking crimes in April.

Last Friday (November 1), Judge James Moody Jr. sentenced Bankroll Freddie to 12 and a half years in prison. He was slapped with more than seven years for the firearm charge and five years each for the possession and distribution charges. The judge ordered the sentences to be served concurrently.

In his passionate statement, Bankroll Freddie insisted he would “Stand Up & Fight The System.”

He continued, “Its People With Way Worser Charges Then Me Criminal History Terrible & Got Less Time Then Me,” adding, “Racism Is Real Especially In My State Arkansas… Its People Got Less Time For Murder Than I Got For Marijuana …I Can’t Go For That.”

Read his statement in full below.