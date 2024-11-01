Bankroll Freddie Sentenced To More Than Decade In Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bankroll Freddie was convicted of multiple federal charges, including possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

Judge James Moody Jr. sentenced Bankroll Freddie to 12 and a half years in prison on Friday (November 1). The rapper will spend more than a decade behind bars for federal drug and gun charges in Arkansas.

Bankroll Freddie was found guilty of marijuana possession and distribution, possession and distribution of a controlled substance, firearm possession in furtherance of drug trafficking and using a communications facility in the furtherance of drug trafficking crimes in April. The charges stemmed from a federal drug bust.

Judge Moody sentenced Bankroll Freddie to more than seven years for the firearm charge. The rest of the charges amounted to five additional years in prison.

Bankroll Freddie received five years each for the possession and distribution charges. The judge ordered the sentences to be served concurrently with a four-year sentence for the communications facility charge.

The feds arrested Bankroll Freddie, whose real name is Freddie Gladney, and other members of EBK a.k.a. the Every Body Killas gang in 2022. Multiple EBK members faced charges from two FBI operations designed to crack down on violence and drug trafficking in the corridor between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. The rival gang Loady Murder Mobb was also targeted in the investigation.