Beanie Sigel Endorses Robert Kennedy, Jr. For President—Not Kanye West

Rapper says he believes Kennedy is the only candidate that is honest.

Kanye West isn’t the only Roc-A-Fella Records alum sticking his nose into politics. It seems Beanie Sigel, the Broad Street Bully, has followed suit, throwing his support behind presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr. Kennedy, the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy and son of Robert Kennedy, Sr., posted the Philly MC on his X profile.

“Legendary rapper Beanie Sigel just endorsed me for President,” he said. “Thank you for your support, Beanie. #Kennedy24.”

Legendary rapper Beanie Sigel just endorsed me for President. Thank you for your support, Beanie. #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/NY0qQFR44h — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 17, 2023

The video shows Beans introducing himself and saying, “My thoughts today was very uplifting. This is actually, the first time that me, following a presidential campaign, that I believe that the person that was running was honest. I’m supporting Kennedy for this upcoming campaign.”

The “Roc the Mic” recording artist said he “had a chance to read over a lot of [Kennedy’s] policies, and the things that he wants to bring forth,” which made him believe that he would be a candidate that would try “to empower” people, specifically those who matter to Beanie Sigel.

“I’m supporting his campaign and I suggest that you support his campaign,” the rapper said.

Many may wonder if Beanie, who’s served time off and on in prison since 2006, is even eligible to vote. However, just because someone has been convicted of a crime in Philly—even a felony—doesn’t mean they can’t vote.

According to the Vote.Pa.Gov website, “You are not eligible to register and vote if you: Are currently confined in a penal institution for conviction of a felony and will not get released from confinement until after the next election. This is even if you are also incarcerated for one or more misdemeanor offenses; Are in a halfway house or other alternative correctional facility on pre-release status for conviction of a felony and who will not get released until after the date of the next election; Or got convicted of violating any provision of the Pennsylvania Election Code within the last four years.”

Another presidential candidate tried to use rap to get younger potential voters. Vivek Ramaswamy tried to use Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” during a stop. However, the Rap God ended that with a cease and desist.

Meanwhile, Waka Flocka, Lil Pump and Sexyy Red have backed Donald Trump, while Beanie’s former Roc-A-Fella labelmate Kanye West decided he won’t make a bid for the Oval Office in 2024.