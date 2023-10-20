Kanye West’s Lawyer Shuts The Door On Ye Running For President In 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West claimed he was going to be part of the 2024 presidential race, but his lawyer said it’s not going to happen.

Don’t expect to see Kanye West on the presidential ballot in 2024. The rapper/producer’s lawyer Bruce Marks said Ye no longer intends to run for president.

“He’s not a candidate for office in 2024,” Marks told Rolling Stone.

Kanye previously ran for president in 2020. He was gearing up for another bid in 2024, hiring right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to be part of the “YE24” campaign.

According to Rolling Stone, Yiannopoulos is no longer on the political committee’s payroll. Kanye’s committee seemed to be on the verge of shuttering operations based on its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Kanye is currently looking for a distributor to release a collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign. A Billboard report noted some labels backed away from working with Ye due to his antisemitic comments. Rick Ross reacted to the report by pitching Maybach Music Group as a potential distributor.

“Imagine if Ye came and allowed MMG to distribute his new project,” Rozay said on Instagram Stories. “Imagine that … Imagine the artistic drive. And I got some amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand. Amazing ideas for the Yeezy brand!”

Kanye and Rozay collaborated on several songs, including “Devil in a New Dress.” Both men are former Def Jam artists.