Bell Biv DeVoe & Nelly To Perform At 2020 American Music Awards

(AllHipHop News)
The 2020 American Music Awards, which takes place on November 22, will have a couple of nostalgic Hip Hop moments. Legendary 1990s-era trio Bell Biv DeVoe and chart-topping 2000s-era hitmaker Nelly will both perform during the industry event.
Three-time AMA winners Bell Biv DeVoe are returning to the show to run through their classic records “Do Me” and “Poison.” Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe made their American Music Award stage debut in 1991 with their single, “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me?).”
Nelly will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his debut, Diamond-certified studio album Country Grammar by performing the tracks “Country Grammar,” “E.I.,” and “Ride Wit Me.” The three-time American Music Award winner won his first AMA trophy in 2002 for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.
Previously, the American Music Awards organizers announced Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion as performers. Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd earned the most nominations with 8. Megan Thee Stallion picked up 5 nods. DaBaby, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift tied with four nominations.
Empire actress Taraji P. Henson is hosting this year’s AMAs. The 2020 American Music Awards are scheduled to air live on November 22 at 8 pm ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC. Winners were decided entirely by fan-vote.
It’s getting hot in here! 🔥🔥🔥 @Nelly_Mo and Bell Biv Devoe are hitting the #AMAs stage this Sunday at 8/7c on ABC. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dgKH6o3kJ1
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 17, 2020