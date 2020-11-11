Lil Baby & Megan Thee Stallion Announced As 2020 American Music Award Performers

(AllHipHop News)
The ABC network revealed that two of the hottest Hip Hop artists of 2020 will appear at the American Music Awards. Atlanta’s Lil Baby and Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion will perform at the show.
Lil Baby will make his AMA debut by running through his fan-favorite record “Emotionally Scarred.” Megan Thee Stallion is also showing up at the AMAs for the first time too, and she will present an unrevealed song.
Other performing acts confirmed for the AMA ceremony include BTS, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Shawn Mendes. Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson will host the event.
Megan Thee Stallion goes into the night with 5 nominations, including New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd earned the most nods at this year’s American Music Awards with 8 each.
The 2020 American Music Awards is scheduled to air live on November 22 at 8 pm ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Winners for the show are decided entirely by fan-vote. Voting is open for all AMA categories at TheAMAs.com/Vote.