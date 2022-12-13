Ben Simmons Reacts To Tory Lanez’s Legal Team Claiming He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The NBA player’s name became part of the assault case in L.A. County.

Tory Lanez’s felony assault trial began this week in California. Social media became overwhelmed by the amount of information coming out of the courthouse on Tuesday, including speculation involving Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons.

Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) of shooting her in the feet back in July 2020. Los Angeles County prosecutors charged Lanez with felony assault and firearms violations.

Tory Lanez repeatedly denied being the shooter. Megan’s lawyer insisted back in 2021 that investigators discovered gunshot residue on Lanez’s hands. The prosecution also reportedly plans to present evidence to prove that Lanez tested positive for GSR.

According to reports, Lanez’s defense team plans to argue that Megan’s friend, Kelsey Nicole, was the actual shooter that night. She also reportedly tested positive for GSR. The lawyers claimed jealousy caused the violent incident because Megan slept with several of Nicole’s male companions.

That’s where Ben Simmons entered the conversation. The 3-time NBA All-Star’s name was apparently mentioned as one of the celebrities caught up in the personal drama between Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Nicole.

However, Simmons took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to shut down the rumors. At one point, the Australia-born basketball player posted a clip from AEW Dynamite featuring wrestlers Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland as well as Miami rapper Rick Ross.

In the video, Rick Ross can be heard yelling, “Accusations! False accusations!” It seemed clear Ben Simmons wanted to convey an obvious message of denial that he had sex with either Megan Thee Stallion or Kelsey Nicole.