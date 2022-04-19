Benzino Blasts 50 Cent: He’s The First 6ix9ine, The First Hip Hop Rat

Raymond “Benzino” Scott has been in a lot of headlines recently. The former co-owner of The Source magazine made news because of public issues with his daughter Coi Leray. Benzino also caught heat online for stories involving transgender actress Shauna Brooks and rap mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Last week, 50 Cent took aim at Benzino over accusations the 56-year-old television personality was romantically involved with Shauna Brooks. 50 even joked that Zino and estranged G-Unit rapper Young Buck could become a “power couple.” Buck allegedly dated transgender women too.

On the latest episode of It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, Benzino had a lot to say about his tormenter. The TMZ-backed podcast included a segment where Zino fired back at 50 Cent.

“We’re talking about a man that is on paperwork ratting. We’re talking about a man whose lyrics were used in federal indictments to indict a bunch of people,” said Benzino.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality show alumnus added, “He’s the first 6ix9ine, like the first Hip Hop rat. That’s a fact. Now he’s gone on to do great things… You don’t remember he filed paperwork against Murder Inc?”

Benzino Isn’t The Only Person To Label 50 Cent & 6ix9ine As Rats

50 Cent famously feuded with Ja Rule, Irv Gotti, and the Murder Inc record label for years. Both Ja Rule and Irv Gotti accused 50 of working with law enforcement in criminal cases and filing an order of protection against Murder Inc representatives.

After the snitching allegations resurfaced around 2019, 50 Cent denied being an informant during a 2020 Cigar Talk interview. 50 said at the time, “They’ll say, ‘He a rat’ or ‘He this, this, and that.’ All you gotta do is ask them who I told on? I ain’t never told on no n#### in my life.“

There is no question about Tekashi 6ix9ine cooperating as a government witness. 6ix9ine testified against his Nine Trey Gangster Bloods co-defendants in order to get a lighter sentence after pleading guilty to nine federal charges, including racketeering and drug trafficking.

At one point, 50 Cent fully embraced 6ix9ine. The two New Yorkers teamed up for the “Get The Strap” single along with Uncle Murda and Casanova. 50 also once stated that he believes 6ix9ine was better than his own biological son Marquise Jackson.