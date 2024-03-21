Benzino Taunts Eminem With Video Shoot At Mom’s Spaghetti Store In Detroit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benzino isn’t backing down from his bitter feud with Eminem, pulling up to the Detroit native’s hometown to film a music video at Em’s Mom’s Spaghetti store.

On Wednesday (March 20) Benzino shared videos of his visit to the Motor City, which included a trip to Eminem’s eatery. He taunted the Shady Records founder by filming a music video at the premises.

Benzino can be seen in clips posing in front of the “Mom’s Spaghetti” sign and ordering food outside. He even appears to steal one of the store’s advertising boards and is seen hauling it into a van.

Predictably, Benzino isn’t a fan of Eminem’s food. Another clip sees him sampling something from the menu before tossing the food on the ground.

He shared a photo from his visit and claimed the spaghetti was “horrible.”

“Mark this date,” he said before teasing the upcoming “Rap Elvis” video. “Soon come,” Benzino added.

Benzino faced backlash from Detroit natives over his Eminem beef, with some fans banning him from stopping foot in the city. Nonetheless, Benzino appears to be on a tour of the city. He’s been hanging out on the east side and linking with various local artists and media platforms. He even had one of his songs playing at a Detroit nightspot.

Benzino and Eminem’s beef started decades ago, in the early 2000s. The tension simmered down over the years before bubbling up again in 2023.